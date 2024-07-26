Gov. Shapiro to rally support for Kamala Harris at Pennsylvania campaign event

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio will rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event this weekend amid widespread speculation that he is on the shortlist of names being considered for Harris' running mate.

The Harris for President event will happen Saturday morning in Carlisle and will try to rally "grassroots energy across Pennsylvania." The event, according to campaign organizers, will also mark 100 days until the Nov. presidential election and thousands are expected to be in attendance.

"Vice President Harris is fighting for a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," a press release read.

Shapiro campaigning for Harris comes amid intense speculation that Shapiro is a favorite to earn a spot as Harris' running mate. Shapiro, who was elected as Pennsylvania's governor in 2022, called Harris "a patriot worthy of our support" in a lengthy statement endorsing the current vice president.

More and more top Democrats are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee in the race for the White House after President Joe Biden announced he would step down.

Some of the heavy-hitters include Biden himself, as well as former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Adam Schiff, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Harris has yet to officially earn the democratic nomination and is reportedly still vetting a list of democratic leaders from across the country to join her campaign. Data from previous years suggests Harris will make her pick before the Democratic National Convention in August.