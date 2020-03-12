Gov. Wolf advises citizens with recent travel history to contact Pennsylvania Health Department

In an effort to quell the spread of coronavirus, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf asked Pennsylvanians with recent travel history and citizens with known exposure to COVID-19 to contact the state's health department.

Pennsylvanians can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258. Health officials will determine if you need to be tested.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania: one in Philadelphia, nine in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, two in Bucks County, one in Wayne County and two in Monroe County.

The Philadelphia Health Department is recommending that people consider not attending public gatherings with more than 5,000 expected attendees. According to officials, guidance is particularly important for people who have chronic health conditions or are elderly.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

​​​​​​​For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

