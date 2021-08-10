Gov. Wolf announces 'vaccine or test' requirement for some commonwealth employees

About 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Wolf said workers in those jobs — and all new hires at those facilities — have until Sept. 7 to get fully vaccinated. In addition to the Corrections Department, it applies to state hospitals, veterans' homes, community health centers, prisons and homes for those with intellectual disabilities.

The state Health Department said this week that 63.8% of adult state residents are fully vaccinated, although there were nearly 4,100 positive cases over a recent three-day stretch. So far, more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians have been infected with the coronavirus and nearly 28,000 have died from it.

The two-week moving average of cases has been on the rise in Pennsylvania, where daily vaccinations have recently averaged about 14,000 people.

Starting Oct. 1, all state workers who prove they are fully vaccinated will also be given an extra day off of work as an incentive to increase the vaccination rate.

"We want to reward those who have already gotten the vaccine and encourage those who have not yet decided to get the vaccine, to get the vaccine," the Democratic governor said at a news conference in Harrisburg to lay out the new policy and encourage vaccinations generally.

Wolf’s policy directive stops well short of requiring all state workers to get vaccinated or tested and he has said he does not expect to require schoolchildren to wear masks as the academic year approaches.

"As well as we're doing, it's not good enough. With the vaccine we actually have the ability to do even better," Wolf said.

Early last month, he vetoed a Republican-crafted bill to ban so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" in some cases and to restrict the health secretary’s actions during health emergencies.

The vetoed bill would have prevented colleges and universities that receive state money from mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter buildings, attend class in person or undertake any activity. State and local governmental entities would have been similarly restricted, and governments would not have been allowed to include coronavirus vaccine status on ID cards.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Throughout the pandemic, we have learned that the COVID-19 virus thrives in settings where people live in close proximity such as congregate care. These individuals are often our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians who are unable to leave these facilities and rely on the direct care of the staff. We want our residents and their loved ones to have peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe," said Gov Wolf. "It is our responsibility to ​do our part to protect our most vulnerable neighbors and stop the spread of this highly contagious virus."

Currently, more than 63​% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with the state ranking fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter