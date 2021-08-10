CDC: Masks recommended indoors in all NJ counties

The CDC is recommending that masks are worn indoors in all New Jersey counties.

The CDC recommends masks in workplaces, public buildings, and stores in all areas of substantial or high spread. This recommendation is regardless of vaccination status.

During a press conference Monday, Governor Murphy teased a big announcement but did not go into depth about what it was.

"This is something that we're working on right now. My guess is in the next two to three weeks, we'll have something to put out there," said Gov. Murphy.

MORE HEADLINES:

As the Delta variant continues to surge, more and more states have begun to pass vaccine mandates.

Most recently, the U.S. government would mandate that all soldiers receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter