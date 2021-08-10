Delaware to mandate masks in all public, private schools

article

Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced that everyone kindergarten-age and older in K-12 schools, child care homes, and child care centers must wear face coverings indoors.

The mandate will be effective on Monday, August 16 and is effective for everybody regardless of vaccination status. The requirement covers both public and private schools in Delaware.

According to the announcement, child care centers and homes are strongly encouraged to require masks for children 2 years old to kindergarten inside their facilities to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The statewide mask requirement in schools will be formalized later this week and is consistent with guidance from the CDC as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall," said Governor Carney. "This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic. These COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and highly effective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, consider it. Talk to your doctor and your friends who have received their shot. That’s how we’ll keep students in classrooms and keep moving forward."

In addition to the in-school mask mandate, Governor Carney also announced that state employees and visitors to Delaware state facilities must wear masks indoors beginning August 16.

