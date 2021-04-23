Gov. Wolf to visit Philadelphia on Friday to discuss rise in gun violence

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and other state and local leaders will meet in Philadelphia on Friday to discuss the explosion of gun violence that has plagued the city for more than a year.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Democratic Senator Anthony H. Williams will join Wolf on his trip to Philadelphia, according to a press release. The trio, along with other elected officials, will hold a news conference at the YMCA in West Philadelphia around 2 p.m. immediately following the meeting.

Philadelphia to date has experience 154 homicides since the start of 2021, which represents a 31% rise from April of last year. In 2020, Philadelphia recorded a devastating 499 homicides, the most in over a decade.

The sharp rise in gun violence caused federal and local law enforcement agencies to come together to form the "All Hands on Deck" initiative to use any means necessary to track down and arrest violent offenders.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Department of Homeland Security are among the 15 investigative branches that signed onto the task force.

The joint initiative was announced in early April at a press conference lead by U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams and backed by a cohort of federal and local law enforcement agents. She offered a stern warning to violent offenders in Philadelphia.

"To anyone who might be thinking about picking up a gun in order to shoot or threaten or intimidate someone, I warn you: The moment you commit the violent crime you will feel dread like never before because we are coming after you," Arbittier Williams said.

