Gov. Wolf unveils 4-bill package to combat sexual assaults on campuses

Governor Tom Wolf on Monday unveiled a four-bill package that will further strengthen protections for students and combat sexual assaults on campuses.

This four-bill package will build onto his "It’s On Us" initiative, which is a statewide campaign that invites everyone to play a role in ending sexual assault on college campuses for both men and women.

"We have made a lot of progress in combatting sexual violence and harassment in schools, but we need to do more to ensure all of our students are safe," said Gov. Wolf. "These four legislative proposals are the next step to preventing assaults and violence and ensuring victims get the help they deserve.

As a part of the four-bill package, several things would be accomplished in effort to further the movement to fight against sexual assault.

First, it would establish a "yes means yes" law, which would require that all post-secondary institutions have policies with a clear standard of what is and isn't consent.

"It is imperative that we take steps to prevent sexual violence on campuses and more fully support the victims when it does happen," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti.

Secondly, legislation would strengthen protections for victims of on-campus crime by requiring schools to inform victims of their rights and services and to provide protective accommodations or protective measures if requested by the victim.

Third, a bill would teach middle and high school students to know and prevent dating violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. This bill would require schools to provide preventative education for students in grades 7-12.

And finally, a bill would also create a task force to study sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking in grades 6-12 and post-secondary institutions.

"I commend the legislators joining me in this fight and urge the leadership in the General Assembly to quickly take this legislation up for a vote and send it to my desk."

The governor has provided $5 million in "It's on Us" grants to 190 public and private post-secondary schools to help change the culture on campus, according to officials from the campaign.

