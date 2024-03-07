Governor Shapiro has no plans to activate National Guard in Philly despite recent violent SEPTA bus shootings

article

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told FOX 29 there is no plan to activate the Pennsylvania National Guard on subways and bus in light of recent violence in Philadelphia. But he did say help may be on the way in funding under his new budget.

"It doesn’t have to be this way" said Shapiro still reeling over the mass shooting of 8 teenagers Wednesday at a Septa bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

He was speaking at a higher education budget event at West Chester University but couldn’t ignore what happened to future college students a day before.

"I do not accept this as normal. These kids should have gotten home yesterday. They should have not been shot on the streets of Philadelphia", Shapiro added.

After the afternoon shooting, Mayor Cherelle Parker said she wanted all available resources to keep kids and the transit system safe. But that won’t include the National Guard.

The Governor said there is $100 million dollars in his budget for civic and neighborhood programs to curb gun violence statewide. His budget also calls for more money for schools.

Earlier this week, New York’s governor called in the National Guard to assist with issues with its transit system.



"I’d like to see Septa Police handle Septa Police problems" said Troy Parham, Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge #109.



Parham doesn’t feel the need for the National Guard either, he just wants more sworn officers on the street and more vehicles to respond to crimes faster.



"If we can hire 500 cop than lets push efforts in that direction let’s push efforts in retaining the cops we have" added Parham.



Philadelphia Police records show homicides have decreased by more than 30% since 2023 and overall violent crime down nearly 13%. Despite the promising numbers, the governor says when kids can’t get to school safely there’s still a problem.



"We got to come together on this and say it’s not OK. And I’ll work with anyone, Democrat, Republican alike that wants to save the lives of our kids and those losing their lives on the streets everyday" added the Governor.



The governor is speaking with Mayor Parker about a possible increase presence of the Pennsylvania State Police as needed in higher risk areas.