Governor Shapiro fuels speculation of VP pick in message to J.D. Vance: 'Bring it on’

Governor Josh Shapiro faced a barrage of questions about his future after a bill-signing at Chester County’s Cheney University, but bristled at criticism by Republican J.D. Vance and appeared to tip his hand to the vice presidency.

Governor Shapiro clearly enjoyed his welcome to Cheney University from the Sixers drumline.

On the campus of the nation’s first Historically Black University to sign a funding bill, the first-term Democrat could not avoid the gigantic elephant in the room.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked, "do you expect Kamala Harris to ask you to run with her considering all your success here, sir?"

Shapiro responded, "I think that’s a question for the vice president."

Meanwhile, a tweet from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker seemingly drew speculation related to Gov. Shapiro as Harris’ potential pick for running mate.

A representative for Mayor Parker shut down any speculation telling FOX 29 that the tweet simply endorses Gov. Shapiro in the same light as her announcement earlier this week.

The 51-year-old Democrat is on the shortlist of candidates Kamala Harris is considering as her running mate. Having canceled a planned weekend fund-raising trip to Long Island, the spotlight has found Shapiro as Harris is planning a coming out party with her running mate Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Shapiro criticized Donald Trump for questioning her race, saying, "I think it shows a profound weakness in a leader. They can’t sell themselves. Instead, they’ve got to attack other people attacking the identity of the vice president is shameful."

Shapiro repeatedly ducked questions about the vice presidency and had to grim and bare jokes as a state representative thanked him for coming to the university and added he knew Shapiro had a lot on his plate.

But when asked about criticism leveled by Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, that he’s imitating Barack Obama, Shapiro tipped his hand.

He said," if he wants to sling insults in my direction, which I’m not sure is an insult, let him do it that’s fine. Bring it on, I’ll be ready for whatever the hell J.D. Vance throws in my direction."