Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasize support for VP Harris at union event

Dozens of men and women from the building trades came out to wholeheartedly support Kamala Harris for president Friday morning - but it quickly turned into a plea for Harris to pick Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to be her running mate.

At the rally, chants of "Harris, Harris, Harris!" filled the air, showing energetic support for her candidacy.

"When we back the Philadelphia building trades, and you’re backed by them you win!!!" said Wayne Miller, President of the Philadelphia Builders Trade Union.

The leaders representing the thousands of workers in the building trade unions expressed their unequivocal backing for Kamala Harris for president.

"We know our history, our history has been that if Philadelphia comes out, we take the state," Sam Staten Jr. from the Laborers’ Union stated.

Despite the presence of Donald Trump supporters making their voices heard at the event, the union members conveyed a powerful message. They believe that if Harris selects Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate, she will secure Pennsylvania in the election.

Mayor Cherelle Parker highlighted the importance of experience over race or gender in this decision.

"She needs a partner, and I can’t think of a better partner to be her vice president than our Governor Josh Shapiro," Parker emphasized.

However, when pressed by reporters, Governor Shapiro would not confirm whether he would accept a potential offer to run for vice president or if there had been any formal vetting process.

Governor Shapiro remained elusive about the role.

"She’ll make that decision when she’s ready based on the factors that she thinks are the right ones," Shapiro said as he redirected the questions to the Harris campaign. "She will make this deeply personal decision as to who she wants to run with, and govern with, and move America forward with."

Saturday, Shapiro will begin campaigning for Vice President Harris at a rally in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.