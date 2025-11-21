Gramercy Park Apartments October 2012 double murder: Who killed Jewel Manire and Khalil Gibson?

The Brief Jewel Manire and Khalil Gibson were shot and killed in Camden County on Oct. 6, 2012. Quajena Pouncy, injured in the shooting, is seeking answers and justice. Investigators have submitted evidence for new DNA testing to find the shooter.



A mother remembers her daughter's laughter and smile as she seeks justice for her tragic death.

A perfect day turns tragic

Dyamond Manire recalls the last day she spent with her 18-year-old daughter Jewel Manire in October 2012. It was a day filled with joy as they celebrated Jewel's four-year-old son's birthday.

"I didn’t think that waking up from celebrating a beautiful day with my grandson would end up with me not ever seeing my daughter again," said Manire.

What we know:

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2012, police responded to a call at 2542 Morgan Blvd. where Jewel and 19-year-old Khalil Gibson were found shot to death. Gibson was dating Jewel's cousin, Quajena Pouncy, who was also in the car and rushed to the hospital.

Two other teenage girls managed to escape and call 911.

Investigators say they learned all the victims were in Jewel’s Chevrolet Lumina outside Gramercy Park Apartments, Building H, when a man approached the vehicle and opened fire.

They say the shooter then go into the car and drove it down "Snake Alley," which runs alongside Congress Road, and parked the vehicle on Morgan Boulevard, where police found the victims.

Pouncy, who was left legally blind in one eye and with mobility issues, shared her ongoing pain.

"I’m still hurt by it and I’m still living with it daily because I don’t have them, they was my most important people," she said.

The investigation continues

Detective Daniel Crawford from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office shared that investigators recovered a machete and ballistic evidence from the vehicle.

These have been submitted for DNA testing at two different laboratories. "The DNA testing now that’s available is much more sensitive than the testing that was available back in 2012 and 2013," said Crawford.

"That was a monstrous move, that was a coward move like you shot those kids in the car," said Manire. Pouncy added, "I really would like to know who did it and really why, because it shouldn’t have gotten that far."

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter remains unknown, and the families are still waiting for answers.