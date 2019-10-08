Gritty welcomes fans to get ‘grittified’ at new C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center

article

Gritty’s most loyal fans now have the chance to look just like wild mascot thanks to a new C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center at Wells Fargo Stadium.

The “one-of-a-kind, fully-immersive fan experience” invites Philadelphia Flyers fans to take a walk on the wild side and get a Gritty makeover.

A team of professional stylists will then spruce up fans so that they’re properly “grittified” all while being treated to the ambience of Gritty’s “lair”.

Fans can choose from up to eight different options on the makeover menu. Prices begin at $10.

The most devoted fans will have to shell out $100 for the “I can’t believe it’s not Gritty” treatment.

Other options include the “Full Orange,” “Paint me like one of your Grittys,” and “Gritty’s Choice”.

The Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center will debut for the 19-20 Flyers season at Wednesday’s game against the Devils.



To reserve your spot or learn more about the makeover options, visit the official Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center website.