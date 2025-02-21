Group accused of lighting bonfire in Philadelphia street during Super Bowl celebration: police

Authorities are searching for a group of Eagles fans accused of starting a bonfire in the middle of a Philadelphia street during Super Bowl victory celebrations in the city.

What we know:

Investigators on Friday shared surveillance camera footage of the four suspects who they say ignited a fire at the intersection of 12th and Market streets while Eagles fans celebrated the Super Bowl LIX win.

Footage showed a crowd of people gathered around the bonfire as celebrations continued into the early Monday morning hours.

The fire was safely extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The backstory:

Police continue to crackdown on Eagles fans who took the Super Bowl celebrations too far.

Authorities previously reported eight arrests made during the Super Bowl celebrations in Philadelphia, including two men and six women.

Investigators were also searching for people who were recorded tearing down street poles in Center City when thousands poured into the city streets to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.