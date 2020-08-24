Group gathers to protest after Oaklyn business owner puts up “All Lives Matter” banner

People in support of the Black Lives Matter movement gather every Monday protesting a large "All Lives Matter" banner outside of Lakeview Custom Coach in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

"If you know it’s harming the community that you say you serve and you have this many people showing up for six weeks straight — clearly your bullying," organizer Allison Bolomey said.

Owner Peter Corelli says he purchased the banner in 2016.

"I consider everybody in this country Black, white, yellow, all the same," Corelli said. "When this looting and burning down cities, destroying police officers equipment, I just got to the point I said I can’t do it anymore. I’ve got to make a statement."

