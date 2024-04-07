Group sought for late-night criminal mischief on Wildwood boardwalk: police

Shore season is still several weeks away, but police say some mischief has already unfolded on the boardwalk.

Several benches were damaged on the Wildwood Boardwalk last Friday around 11:30 p.m.

Wildwood Police say a group is being sought for criminal mischief, and are asking for the public's help to identify them.

They may have been in town for a wrestling competition at the Wildwood Convention Center, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wildwood Police.