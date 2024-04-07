Group sought for late-night criminal mischief on Wildwood boardwalk: police
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Shore season is still several weeks away, but police say some mischief has already unfolded on the boardwalk.
Several benches were damaged on the Wildwood Boardwalk last Friday around 11:30 p.m.
Wildwood Police say a group is being sought for criminal mischief, and are asking for the public's help to identify them.
They may have been in town for a wrestling competition at the Wildwood Convention Center, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wildwood Police.