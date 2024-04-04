Suspect arrested in attempted juvenile sex assault at Philadelphia rec center: police

article

Police say a man wanted in connection to the attempted sexual assault of a juvenile at a recreational center in Northeast Philadelphia has been taken into custody.

The attempted sexual assault occurred at Cecil B. Moore Rec Center on North 22nd Street on March 28.

Police say the juvenile victim first encountered the suspect at the Red Fox corner store on Lehigh Avenue, which is about a mile away from the rec center.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Darren Boyer, was arrested this past week.

Police have yet to release any further details.