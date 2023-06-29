Group sought for spate of gunpoint abductions, robberies in Philadelphia: police

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a spate of violent abductions and robberies that they believe may have been carried out by members of the same group.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit outlined three incidents that happened within a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Authorities say a woman was walking along the 1200 block of Academy Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was robbed at gunpoint and forced into a U-Haul van by four gunmen.

Several items were taken from the victim, according to police, and she was punched in the face and shot at twice as she exited the U-Haul van.

A short time later, investigators say a man was using a drive-thru ATM machine at a TD Bank of the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when he was boxed in by a U-Haul cargo van.

Two gunmen exited the van and demanded the victim to withdraw money from the ATM before stealing his 2011 Mercades-Benz.

The suspects in both incidents are described by police as 3-4 Black males in the late teens or early 20s. In both incidents, police say the suspects wore dark clothing and black masks.

The next morning, investigators say another man was pulled into a U-Haul van by two Black men on the 9200 block of Delaware Avenue and threatened for money at gunpoint.

When he told the suspects that he did not have money, police say they drove to a convince store on Frankford Avenue where he withdrew $300 from an ATM.

They then drove to a nearby gas station where police say the victim was unable to withdraw more money. He was forced by the gunman to use a banking app to transfer them another $300.

The victim's phone was also taken during the abduction.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.