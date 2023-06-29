Bucks County couple accused of bilking customers of over $117K, officials say

article

A northern Bucks County couple, who operated a custom furniture business, have been accused of fleecing 40 customers of almost $118,000., according to Bucks County officials.

36-year-old Austin Smallacombe and 35-year-old Amanda Smallacombe who operated A&A Custom Furniture, out of their Perkasie home, were charged with deceptive business practices, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and other related charges in connection with, what authorities say, was a practice in which the couple promised custom furniture to clients, took the money for the furniture, but did not deliver.

Authorities were made aware of the couple when a Hilltown Township resident filed a police report in July 2022, stating that the resident paid the couple $4,300 for custom dining furniture in January 2022 that he had not received, after he was told it would be a matter of 10 to 12 weeks.

In the report, the resident said several excuses were provided and then a refund was promised, which did not materialize.

Police from Bedminster Township, Hilltown Township and Newtown Township then interviewed more than 40 other victims of the Smallacombes and their furniture business. The victims stretched from Bucks, to Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, among others. Officials say the loss was totaled at $117,880.40.

Each of the victims said they contacted the Smallacombes through social media to order furniture. They paid large deposits online. Most of the victims received nothing, while some received furniture of very poor quality, authorities said.

Police found the Smallacombes spent the money on personal items.

The couple were arraigned June 22 on the multiple charges and are currently being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. Austin Smallacombe is being held on 10 percent of $900,000 bail and Amanda Smallacombe is being held on 10 percent of $500,000 bail.