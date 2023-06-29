Man, 27, critically injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after being shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officials, the shooting took place around the intersection of N 16th Street and W Susquehanna Avenue in the North Philadelphia section of the city just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say police on patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots coming from the area.

When they arrived on location, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his side and leg, police say.

Nine spent shell casings from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon were discovered at the scene, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say they believe the shots were fired from a white sedan going north on 16th Street.

Crime scene tape ropes off the area of N 16th Street and Susquehanna Avenue, where a man was shot on the night of June 28, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.