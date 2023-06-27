Groups of disruptive kids forcing New Jersey town leaders to consider closing beach

Leaders in a South Jersey town are threatening to put their foot down on groups of unruly teenagers who they say are jeopardizing lakeside summer fun.

Mirror Lake in Browns Mills, New Jersey is a popular summertime alternative to the crowds and costs of the Jersey Shore.

"This is one of our best amenities, it's literally in the heart of our largest neighborhood, it's easy for anyone in town to get to," Pemberton Township Business Administrator Daniel Hornickle said.

But the summer fun - which includes swimming, sports, and concession stands - is being threatened this year by groups of destructive kids who officials say are harassing beachgoers.

The kids have also agitated seasonal staff like lifeguards and recreational aids, according to officials. In at least one instance, the unruly group set a fire under a picnic table.

It's not the first year that the Mirror Lake community has dealt with this problem, but officials believe it's the same group of junior high aged kids that they've already excluded from the beach.

"If the kids' behavior doesn't change, we're going to be forced to close the beach, which would be terrible," Hornickle said. "We don't want to deprive the town for the actions of a handful of kids."

Pemberton Township Town Councilwoman Elisabeth McCartney said this is the first year Browns Mills is "taking a real stance on what our expectations are on the behavior here for this area."

Mark McCartney called on parents to step up and hold their children accountable.

"If the parents don't take control of it then it becomes even more of an issue to the town and it's a sad thing to see," McCartney said.

Pemberton Township officials stress that they want to keep the beach open this summer, but their message to families must be clear.

"If the conduct gets really bad and it rises to the level of criminal, we are going to have the police start writing tickets to the parents and hold the parents accountable in municipal court for the behavior," Hornickle said.