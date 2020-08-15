Teen killed, several wounded in spate of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia

article

A 17-year-old is dead and several more are wounded following a spate of gun violence overnight in Philadelphia. The violence comes nearly a week after it was reported that Philadelphia ranks number two in the nation in homicides.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was gunned down just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Harold Street in Kensington. The teen was shot once in the chest and taken to Temple Hospital where he died.

Around the same time, police say a 28-year-old man was on the front porch of a home on the 5900 block of Master Street in Brewerytown when he was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

As Friday turned to Saturday, police in Kensington responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Jasper Street and Westmoreland Street. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Just after 2 a.m. in Kensington police say a man was shot once in the back in the area of Lippincott Street. He was also taken to Temple Hospital and is expected to recover.

Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, police say two women were wounded during a shooting near 9th Street and Sedgley Avenue. The gunfire reportedly happened around 6 a.m., both women were hospitialized in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported in any of these cases. More information is expected in the coming hours as police investigate.

