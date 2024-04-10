Gunfire in North Philadelphia restaurant parking lot injures 9-year-old girl: officials

More gunfire affecting Philadelphia children Wednesday evening as a child was shot near a fast-food restaurant.

The shooting happened in the McDonald's parking lot at the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, in North Philadelphia, about 6:15 p.m., according to officials.

The girl, 9, was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, suffering with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was listed as stable.

According to authorities, McDonald's surveillance video captured the shooting.

"The cameras clearly did catch this female walking with her family member and suddenly, you can see her legs buckle," Chief Inspector Scott Small explained. "It appears that she's in pain. It appears that something happens to her leg. And, we know that she was shot."

The cameras did not catch whoever fired the shots. Police hope cameras at other businesses in the are may have.

