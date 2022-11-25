Haddonfield starts the Christmas season with the annual tree lighting ceremony

The town of Haddonfield, New Jersey is flipping the switch on a new holiday season. A few thousand people filled the streets for the annual tree lighting ceremony and so much more.

"My wife is from Haddonfield and we come a lot, every year," says Eli Moore. The event has become a family tradition with his wife, their three kids and extended family members. "They love it. They have a great time. It really brings the season together."

Santa Claus was also at the event, atop a convertible, leading a parade through town with children young and old drawn to the magical sight.

"They do such a good, such a good job," says Ali Trzska, of Collingswood. "It makes me so happy."

Trzska says she’s taking advantage of candlelight shopping downtown with stores open late every Friday now through mid-December.

"My plan is to go in and out of stores and see if anything strikes me. I haven’t started holiday shopping yet!"

Lisa Netz, owner of The Lavish Loft consignment shop says the deals are real and they expect to be real busy this season with sales up 60 percent this year over last.

"At least I know with us, we’re consignment, with inflation, we’re getting busier and busier," explains Netz.

Most of the businesses in downtown Haddonfield are small, independently-owned stores. They’re gearing up for Small Business Saturday happening Saturday.