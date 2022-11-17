Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages

Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past.

A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.

Since October, New Jersey drivers have gotten a kick out of the sassy messages posted on over 200 electronic boards throughout the state.

"Hocus Pocus, Drive With Focus" was the Department's Halloween-inspired message to limit distractions while driving.

Other messages that appeared on the video boards were a little more edgy, such as "We'll be blunt, don't drive high" and "Get your head out of your apps."

Since New Jersey's Department of Transportation gets some of its funding from the federal government, they signs were instructed to be taken down.

Drivers who spoke to FOX 29's Chris O'Connell were upset that the fed stepped in and squashed New Jersey's creative PSA campaign.

"That doesn't make sense to me, I think that's not fun," one driver said. "I personally like them, I miss seeing them."