Hardee's employees accused of stealing from customers to bail out jail inmates

Several fast-food workers in Indiana are accused of stealing money from customers to help bail inmates out of jail.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said the group of men and women were employees at a local Hardee's in Michigan City.

Jail officials said they noticed that some inmates had suspicious irregularities in their funds. They were able to bond out of jail almost immediately.

Investigators then uncovered a fraudulent scheme that traced back to the Hardee's employees.

Officers said in August and September 2023, the employees photographed credit and debit cards of drive-thru customers. The money was then used to bail out jail inmates in addition to the inmates having extra funds.

Deputies said they uncovered a total of $14,700 in fraudulent charges. They're working to have the money returned to customers.

They employees accused are:

Darrien Ward – Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Prince Arnold - Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Kristin Vanschoyck - Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Madison Zuk – Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Anisa Higginbotham - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Hollie LaChapelle - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Carissa Bealor - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Lawrence Armstrong - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Moesha Monique Savanna Payne - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Dylnn Scott - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Deputies said Scott is the only employee who has not been arrested.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Hardee's for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.