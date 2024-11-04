Harris rally in Philly: Road closures, timeline, how to attend and more

Philadelphia's Art Museum will be the backdrop for Kamala Harris' final push in Pennsylvania before voters cast their vote for president on Election Day.

The "Get Out The Vote" rally and concert will kick off Monday evening on the Ben Franklin Parkway. However, road closures are already shutting down part of the city and causing traffic nightmares for Philly drivers.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the event:

When and where?

The rally will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near Eakens Oval from 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Election Eve. The stage is set at the bottom of the famous "Rocky Steps," and barricades were put up around the area over the weekend.

Which streets are closed?

Road closures for the event started last week, and have been rolling out in phases. These roads are now closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street

23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

Kelly Drive from Strawberry Mansion Bridge will be closed beginning 6 a.m.

These roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street

The city says the I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open throughout the entire event.

Will Kamala be there?

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Who are the special guests?

On Sunday, the Harris campaign revealed that DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone and Oprah Winfrey are all set to take the stage Monday night.

How can I attend?

You can attend the event by registering online.

Parking restrictions

The city announced these areas will be restricted throughout the event:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street

Public transportation

SEPTA bus routes have been detoured from their normal routes since Friday. You can check detours and specific routes on the SEPTA website.