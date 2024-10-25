Haverford sanitation worker injured in hit-and-run crash

article

A Delaware County sanitation worker is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Haverford Township Manager David Burman thanked residents on Leedom Road for rushing to the injured sanitation worker's aid after the crash.

"Your actions not only helped an individual in distress, but also demonstrated the strength and compassion of our community," Burman wrote.

Police have not said what events lead up to the hit-and-run, or whether they were able to catch up with the driver.

There is no word on the status of the injured worker, but he posted on a community message board that he didn't break any bones.

"I also want to say thank you to the two women that helped me get through today, being there holding my hand and keeping me calm," he wrote.

"You two are my heroes and I am eternally grateful that you were there."