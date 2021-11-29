Health officials work to understand and contain omicron variant

Health officials across the globe are monitoring the spread of the omicron variant. They say it could cause a worldwide surge in new COVID cases. So, what is it?

Dr. Mike Cirigliano explains, "It’s a highly mutated virus, a version of COVID-19. Omicron is on its way and not a matter of if, a matter of when."

It’s spreading rapidly in South Africa, where the vaccination rate is less than 25 percent. A U.S travel ban is now in effect for South Africa and seven neighboring countries as omicron spreads. But, President Biden says he does not plan to issue a lockdown.

"Dr. Fauci believes the current vaccines provide at least some protection against the new variant," President Biden commented.

Dr. Mike says it’s not time to worry, but, rather, time to get smart with mitigation tactics.

"What we do is, if you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, get a booster and just be safe when you’re out in public, in large crowds," Dr. Mike remarked.

All officials are encouraging masks in public as researchers work quickly to learn more about the variant.

"We really don’t know if it’s more deadly, a more serious illness. We don’t know that," Dr. Mike added. "We are in such a better place now than a year and a half ago. Vaccines, treatments, experience – all should give comfort to people."

