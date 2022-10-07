Hearing over Delaware County Memorial Hospital closure ends with no decision

A hearing on the controversial closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital ends without a decision.

A Delaware County judge is expected to rule next week on an emergency injunction to stop the for-profit owner of a Delaware County hospital system from changing the operation of an Upper Darby hospital.

The Foundation for Delaware County, formed after Prospect Medical Holdings of California bought the Crozer-Keystone Health System, argues under the sale agreement Prospect may not end the hospital’s operation as an acute care facility and close its emergency room without the Foundation’s approval.

Frances Sheen, the president of the foundation said, "They can only close one of those as an acute care facility with the permission of The Foundation of Delaware County. They did not seek that permission. We have not given that permission."

Prospect argues it is not closing Delaware County Memorial but turning it into an inpatient psychiatric facility. An executive with the health care system confirmed Prospect was not closing the facility but would provide few other details.

Dr. Monica Taylor, the chairperson of the Delaware County Council said, "Prospect’s investment in Crozer Health System has been a catastrophe for Delaware County. It’s mismanagement and greed has ruined an institution which has served Delaware County for over 100 years."