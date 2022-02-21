Woman, 56, critical after being shot multiple times in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times in the West Oak Lane section of the city.
The shooting happened inside a home on the 100 block of Mayland Street at approximately 3:18 p.m.
Police say the 56-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body.
Police took her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.
A motive for the shooting was not revealed.
