Woman, 56, critical after being shot multiple times in Germantown, police say

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times in the West Oak Lane section of the city.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 100 block of Mayland Street at approximately 3:18 p.m.

Police say the 56-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body.

Police took her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed.

