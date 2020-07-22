Heat Health Emergency issued for Camden County, officials say

article

A Heat Health Emergency has been issued for Camden County, officials announced Wednesday.

Declaring the emergency effective as of noon Wednesday, officials state the warning will expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The forecast for Camden County Wednesday afternoon includes conditions dangerous to be outdoors involved in heavy physical activity, as heat index values are expected to top out at about 100 degrees or a little higher.

“When the Camden County Health Officer issues a Heat Health Emergency, municipalities are expected to follow their Heat Health Emergency protocols including opening up cooling centers to accommodate their immediate needs,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said. “Each town in Camden County has identified and is responsible for activating its own municipal cooling center. Please call your municipality for the location of the closest cooling center.”

RELATED COVERAGE: FOX 29 Weather Authority: Hot, humid, chance of pop-up storms Wednesday

In order to keep safe from heat-related health issues, officials ask people to follow these guidelines:

Advertisement

Use air conditioners and fans. Open windows to release trapped, hot air.

Check with physicians regarding the use of regular medications, as the heat can produce adverse reactions.

Wear lightweight clothing

Do not leave pets, children or the elderly alone in cars

Provide plenty of water for pets

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature

Early warning signs of heat stress include loss of appetite, light-headedness, nausea and decreased energy. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should remove themselves to a cool location, remove excess clothing, drink water and rest.

Very serious signs of heat stress include a rapid heartbeat, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, throbbing headache, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, staggering and difficulty breathing. Seek immediate medical attention if confronted with these symptoms.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP