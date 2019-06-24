Heavy rain, flooding leads to uptick in mosquitoes

Recent rain and flooding in the area has led to an uptick in mosquito activity. Camden County's Department of Parks Mosquito Commission may be the earliest in our region to start tracking and treating mosquito breeding hotspots.

"We do constant sampling more than any other county. We identify types of mosquitoes we have and the potential diseases they may carry,"Carmen Rodriguez, Camden County Freeholder, said.

Camden County's Department of Parks Mosquito Commission is providing larvae eating fish to most South Jersey communities.

If you wish to report mosquito activity and track mosquito test results, please click here.