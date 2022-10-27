Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

The grand prize will be $800 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The cash value is approximately $383.7 million.

Wednesday night's jackpot was worth an estimated $715.1 million.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24. The Powerplay is 2x, according to Powerball.com

FILE IMAGE - Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

POWERBALL JACKPOT REACHES $700M

There were winners who matched five numbers worth $1 million in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

MONDAY'S POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN

Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.