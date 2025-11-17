The Brief The cost of owning a home continues to be too high for many Americans, following years of skyrocketing prices. Both mortgage rates and home prices have seen dramatic increases post-pandemic. Here are the areas in Pennsylvania that Realtor.com says offer a satisfying quality of life and the conveniences of a bustling city without breaking the bank.



By the numbers:

The national median sales price climbed 2.1% in September from a year earlier to $415,200, according to The Associated Press . That’s the 27th consecutive month that home prices have risen on an annual basis and the highest median sales price for any September on data going back to 1999.

As home affordability continues to decrease for many in America, Realtor.com put together a list of 10 metros with homes under $300,000 – well below the national average.

Here are the areas in Pennsylvania that Realtor.com says offer a satisfying quality of life and the conveniences of a bustling city without breaking the bank:

Desirable metros with homes under $300k in PA

"The existence of these affordable areas, even if limited, offers encouraging news for buyers committed to purchasing in one of these regions." – Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com

What they're saying:

"In these markets, home prices are more closely aligned with local incomes, allowing the typical household to afford the typical for-sale home," Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com said. "The existence of these affordable areas, even if limited, offers encouraging news for buyers committed to purchasing in one of these regions."

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median list price:

$250,000

2019 median list price:

$190,000

Median household income :

$72,935

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Median list price:

$262,350

2019 median list price:

$158,000

Median household income :

$63,615