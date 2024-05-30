Here's how to check if you're owed money from last year's Delaware River chemical spill

You could be owed cash back after last year's chemical spill on the Delaware River that caused local residents to panic buy bottled water.

Health officials in Bucks County said that between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex-finishing solution spilled into the river due to a burst pipe at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township.

The spill happened at low tide less than half a mile upstream from the AQUA Pennsylvania water treatment facility. AQUA President Mark Lucca said by the time he heard about the spill the plant had already been shutdown thanks in part to early warning sensors that helped them decide to shut off water intake from the river.

Featured article

Despite reassurance from health officials and local leaders, residents along the Delaware River panic bought bottled water, cleaning out store shelves in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

More than a year after the spill, residents who were impacted could be owed cash through a class action settlement. Visit PhillyWaterSettlement.com by August 16th to file a claim and see if you're eligible to receive a $25 gift card. If you have documentation proving a larger economic loss, you could get more money.