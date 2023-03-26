‘Tap water is safe’: Philadelphia officials assure residents after Bucks County chemical spill

article

The Philadelphia Water Department, in an update regarding a chemical spill in Bucks County, assures the public the tap water is safe to drink and use until Monday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. Water Dept. officials stated there was enough water in the Baxter Treatment Plant, which services the bulk of Philadelphia, that was free of any contamination and people should feel confident to use the tap water.

Officials added there was no need for the public to buy bottled water, because of the event.

The spill happened late Friday night, upstream of the Baxter Treatment Plant, which is downstream from where the spill occurred in Otter Creek. The plant provides drinking water for 975,000 Philadelphia customers.

Bucks County health officials said Sunday that the leak late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution into the river. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans and no known adverse health effects have been reported in the county.

Authorities assured they had been in touch with the School District of Philadelphia and no classes would be delayed and no schools would close as a result of the water situation. Any daycare facilities associated with the city were to remain on their regular schedules. They also assured no city services would be disrupted.

In addition to testing at Baxter, the Philadelphia Police Department, with officials from the DEP and Philadelphia OEM, performed a helicopter flyover in the area where it was thought any evidence of the spill would be found and there was no visual evidence of a spill.

Despite the spill, testing at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant revealed no contaminates in the Philadelphia water system, officials said during a press conference Sunday morning.

"At approximately 12:15 a.m. this morning, the intakes at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant were opened at high tide on the Delaware River and closed at approximately 5 a.m. This was done to maintain minimum levels of water in the system to avoid any damage to our equipment to continue supplying water for fire safety and other needs," said Mike Carroll, Deputy Managing Director for the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

Earlier Sunday, officials notified residents in the affected area that they may want to switch from tap water to bottled water for the time being.

"Nonetheless, because we cannot be 100 percent sure that there won’t be traces of these chemicals in the tap water throughout the afternoon, we want the public to be aware so that people can consider switching to bottled water to further minimize any risk," Carroll said.

Officials reiterated that health risks in connection to the spill are "very low, if present at all," including skin concerns, fire hazard, washing and bathing.

"Again, this advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution to prevent any theoretical, long-term public health impacts."

For anyone wishing to see more detailed information, the city's Water Department has a page dedicated to the spill, here.

The event only affects operations downstream of Trinseo Altuglas, at Baxter. Nearby water companies are not affected, though Aqua PA is monitoring the situation. American Water Company in New Jersey is also monitoring the situation and is asking customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties to voluntarily conserve water and limit non-essential use, in order to ensure optimal operation of the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.