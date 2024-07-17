Here's how the Phillies performed in the 2024 MLB All Star Game

article

The Phillies sent a franchise-record eight players to the 2024 All-Star Game, and although the National League squad lost a tight 5-3 ballgame to the American League, Philadelphia's cohort of players made their mark.

Bryce Harper: Playing in his first All-Star Game as a Phillie, Harper got the first hit for the National League side in the top of the first inning. Batting in the clean up spot behind teammate Trea Turner, Harper punched a two-out double to left field that put runners in scoring position. It was the only hit Harper had in three at-bats, but his according to BaseballSavant, Harper's 6th inning flyout would have been a home run in 10 MLB parks.

Trea Turner: Turner's biggest moment in the All-Star game didn't come at the plate, but in the field when he made a slick diving play on a hard groundball that nearly found its way into center field. While Turner, like Harper, went 1-3 in his first All-Star Game as a Phillie, his was doubly memorable because it happened when all three Phillies infielders were wearing microphones on the FOX broadcast. "Are you kidding me!?" Harper exclaimed after Turner's headlong dive and flip to second base.

Alec Bohm: After falling short in the Home Run Derby on a sudden death "swing-off," Bohm continued to make his mark on the All-Star festivities by lashing an opposite field single in his second at-bat of the night. The 27-year-old started at third base for the National League after winning 70% of the fan vote over his third base counterparts, including Padres star Manny Machado.

Phillies relievers: Christian Sanchez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman combined to throw 1.1 innings of hitless relief for the National League. Matt Strahm, one of the game's best relievers this season with a dazzling 1.49 ERA, collected the only strikeout for the Phillies trio. Sanchez threw just two pitches and got two groundouts, and Hoffman needed just four pitches to retire the only batter he faced.

Despite jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a mammoth 3-run homer by Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, the National League dropped allowed 5 unanswered runs and lost the otherwise meaningless exhibition game. Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran clubbed a decisive two-run home run in the 5th inning that not only propelled the American League to the win, but won Duran the All-Star Game MVP award.

Major League Baseball will take a two-day rest before the season begins again on Friday. The Phillies will start the second half against their cross-state rivals in Pittsburgh with Aaron Nola on the mound.