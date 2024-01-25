Abandoned tortoises found in Philadelphia alley as shelter warns exotic pet owners
PHILADELPHIA - Two tortoises left abandoned in North Philadelphia this week now have a safe home thanks to a nearby shelter.
ACCT Philly says the tortoises were both found in an alley at the corner of North American Street and Hunting Park, not far from the shelter.
One is a sulcata tortoise, which can grow to be up to 100 pounds, while the other is a smaller Russian tortoise.
The animals are said to be in good condition.
However, the shelter is urging pet owners not to abandon their exotic pets, or set them free.
"They cannot survive."