Abandoned tortoises found in Philadelphia alley as shelter warns exotic pet owners

Two tortoises left abandoned in North Philadelphia this week now have a safe home thanks to a nearby shelter.

ACCT Philly says the tortoises were both found in an alley at the corner of North American Street and Hunting Park, not far from the shelter.

One is a sulcata tortoise, which can grow to be up to 100 pounds, while the other is a smaller Russian tortoise.

MORE HEADLINES:

The animals are said to be in good condition.

However, the shelter is urging pet owners not to abandon their exotic pets, or set them free.

"They cannot survive."