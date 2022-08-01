Hershey's free ice cream social comes to Dilworth Park

article

About 10,000 scoops of free ice cream will be distributed at Dilworth Park says Hershey's Creamery.

As a part of one of the largest ice cream socials in the world, known as The 10,000 Scoop Challenge, Hershey will be serving 10,000 scoops of free ice cream as a way to give back to communities. This donation is a win-win as Philadelphians get a taste of Hershey's free delicious ice cream, and $1 is donated to The Salvation Army.

The company's goal is to raise $10,000 for their local programming in just four hours.

The Hershey summer tour began in Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 26th and has since visited Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, and Charlotte, NC.

The event will take place in Philadelphia on August 2nd from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Dilworth Park.

The two flavors being featured at the event are Hershey's Original Moose Tracks and their latest addition, Banana Peanut Butter Moose Tracks.

Hershey hopes to see you there to help local families and individuals in need to benefit from these donations.

The next stop on Hershey's tour list is Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on August 4th.