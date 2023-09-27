'He's my companion': Service member desperately searching for lost dog in Philaedelphia

Thousands of miles away from home, military service member Eddie Colon has desperately awaited for updates on the search for his lost dog.

Colon was in Washington state finishing his Naval service after 8 years when Kuma, his 3-year-old Shikoku Inu, escaped from his parents Philadelphia home on Friday.

Colon's parents were watching Kuma and 9-month-old Mugi until he and his wife were able to relocate back to the Philadelphia area. They say the two dogs were only there for two days when Mugi managed to squeeze through a fence and Kuma pushed the sliding gate open with his head.

Mugi was found shortly after the duo escaped, but Kuma is still lost leaving Colon and his family and friends heartbroken. Colon said he was stationed in Japan for the last four years on ‘shore duty’ and Kuma helped him get through some tough times.

"You are working on tugboats every day, going out to sea every day, not much liberty time, [Kuma] pretty much kept me together," Colon said. "That's my baby boy, so it's been eating me alive, he's more than just a dog, he's a companion."

Barbra Morrison, a longtime family friend, has spearheaded the search for Kuma. Despite the recent drenching rain, the search party for Kuma has been outside every day hoping to reunite the dog with his owner. Colon flew to Philadelphia Wednesday night and will soon join the search for his pup.

There have been several sightings of Kuma since he escaped, the most recent happening Wednesday in Hunting Park. Colon is asking the public to keep an eye out for Kuma and to call him at 215-436-0875 if they spot the pup.