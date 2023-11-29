High school entrepreneurs soar at annual holiday shopping event in Chestnut Hill

Folks are braving the cold for the return of a fun annual event in Chestnut Hill.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney gets the inside scoop on Stag and Doe Night, Chestnut Hill’s beloved holiday shopping tradition for small businesses in the area.

This year, young entrepreneurs are getting involved, hoping to make some extra money.

"Just lovely, like the community comes out. Everyone shops. The stores are open late. It's a great time to buy presents and it's really fun to run into neighbors...see Santa up and down and the music. It's fun," said Rebecca Taylor, shopper.

Students from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy who started businesses as a part of the school’s entrepreneurial leadership center, have a pop up shop at Stag and Doe night.

"Trying to see what it's like to actually meet customers and convince them to buy products is the best educational experience you can get," said Edward Glassman, SCH Executive Director, The Sands Center Entrepreneurial Leadership. "Way better than anything you can do in the classroom."

One senior showcased his landscaping business by selling gift certificates, while another tried getting his Athletic Brand IGB out there.

Other high schoolers were selling handwoven goods from Cambodia in their non-profit, Sonas to America, with all the profits going back to the village where they were made.

"It's just a great opportunity for us." said Brynn Donohue, SCH senior.

Senior Marcus Rieker has hopes to expand his dad’s meat business in Philadelphia.

"Eventually the goal would be a food truck right here. We are starting with a small stand , see how it goes and get a basis from there," said Rieker.

Since folks were already lined up for a taste, Marcus might be up to something.

"This is the first step for me--so it's a pretty big deal tonight," said Rieker.

Dawn couldn’t pass up the opportunity to shop, but neither could two friends who say they come every year.

"You can get unique gifts and support the local economy as well and it's just beautifully entertaining," said Pat Tramontina. "There's wine and cheese in the stores. What could be wrong."

Stag and Doe Night runs every Wednesday through Christmas with stores staying open late for a unique and nostalgic holiday experience.