Hit-and-run driver charged after woman in wheelchair killed in Lower Merion: police

It's been nearly a month since a disabled woman was left for dead by a fleeing driver, and now a Philadelphia man is facing several charges.

Police say 37-year-old Jamal McCullough turned himself in to authorities on Monday for the deadly November 11 hit-and-run crash in Bala Cynwd.

McCullough is accused of fatally hitting a woman near City Avenue and Conshohocken Road, ejecting her from her wheelchair.

Just days later, the striking vehicle was recovered and the driver, who police said was cooperating with the investigation, was identified.

The woman has also since been identified by police as 61-year-old Tracey E Cary.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office along with the Lower Merion Police Department charged McCullough with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Tamper with/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Failure to Immediately Notify Police of an Accident involving Injury or Death and related offenses.