Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Lower Merion; police seeking witnesses

A driver left a woman for dead after an early morning crash, according to police who are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle.

Officers responded to City Avenue and Conshohocken Road in Bala Cynwyd around 2 a.m.

They arrived to find a woman in a wheelchair fatally struck in the intersection. The vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, did not remain at the scene.

The woman's identity has yet to be released, but she was reportedly known to police.

It is still unclear what led to the fatal crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to report any information as they continue to search for the suspected hit-and-run driver.