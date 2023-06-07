Hit-and-run suspect caught on camera moments before pedestrian killed, police say

A suspect is still on the loose after police say they struck a pedestrian and left them for dead last month.

The victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, was hit on the 3700 block of Broad Street on May 28. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video captured the suspected vehicle and its driver just moments before the deadly hit-and-run, according to authorities.

Police say the driver fled the scene in a black 2006-10 Chrysler 300 with tinted door windows and rear windshield, damage to the front left fender and a missing front bumper.

The left side view mirror and housing were also recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.