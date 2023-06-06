Duo breaks into Philadelphia supermarket to try to steal from CoinStar machine

Authorities say a pair of thieves broke into a Philadelphia supermarket early Tuesday morning and tried to steal from a CoinStar machine, but they didn't get away with a dime.

The break-in happened around 5 a.m. at the ACME on the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue in the city's Lawndale section, according to police.

A witness told police they heard loud banging and saw two men running out of the store. Investigators later discovered that two people tried, and failed, to smash through the CoinStar Machine.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

For locals who shop the supermarket, the break-on doesn't seem to make ‘cents’, but it does speak to a larger rise in crime around the neighborhood.

"I don't walk around certain times - once it gets dark I'm in," Brittany Steblein told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the attempted theft was captured on surveillance video that they're using to identify the suspects.