Holiday events: Winterfest at Penns Landing, Shady Brook Farm Light Show

Christmas Eve, for many, is about spending time with family and people you love the most and it also means tradition. Whether that's cozying up by the fire, hitting up the Penns Landing River Rink to go ice skating or checking out some festive holiday lights at Shady Brook Farm Light Show.

"We've been coming here the last four to five years," said Hani Nassif. "Every year we come to celebrate the lights."

The Nassif family is back at Shady Brook Farm once again for their annual holiday trip.

They say it's a no-brainer year after year, in awe at the massive light display.

You'll find more than three million lights illuminating acres of farmland.

The cheerful colors bring out the Christmas spirit in everyone.

Earlier in the day, people enjoyed the sites over at Winterfest at Penn's Landing.

"This is our 7th or 8th year that we've done this," said Terry Styles of Malvern, PA.

Terry Styles has a long-standing tradition with her daughter that stems from their mutual love of figure skating.

"We started taking lessons and then I became a competitive figure skater just so I could come around here," said Annalise Styles.

They're not the only ones celebrating and reminiscing Sunday.

"This is where I asked my wife to be my girlfriend nine years ago so we have a history here," said Brad Rushdon.

South Philly resident Brad Rushdon revisited with his wife and their daughter Harper and says it's not the coldest day by any means, there's no snow on the ground, but, "if you're with your family and it’s December 25, it still feels like Christmas," said Rushdon.

While there may not be a white Christmas this time around, it doesn't mean you can't feel the magic in the air.