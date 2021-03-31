Homeless encampment cleanup begins Wednesday at Center City PATCO station

Philadelphia has asked a group of homeless people who have taken shelter in a Center City PATCO station to temporarily move their belongings so city sanitation workers can clean the underground corridors.

Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services said crews will be at 13th-15th and Locust streets around 11 a.m. Wednesday to offer outreach programs like temporary housing and drug, alcohol or mental health services.

"We're down there several times a day, and we have been for several months, offering services to people. And more than two dozen people have accepted services," Office of Homeless Services Director Liz Hersh said. She called the effort a "lifeline" that is also necessary for health and safety.

A homeless encampment has popped up inside a Center City PATCO Station.

A flier posted near the PATCO station asked anyone living inside to remove their personal belongings so crews can clean the area. The homeless are not being asked to permanently leave the station, but the city says anything left behind will be thrown away. The flier also added that police will be nearby during the clean-up.

Several tents and makeshift living arrangements have popped up inside the underground station over the last several months to form a new homeless encampment. This comes after the city peacefully negotiated an agreement to disband a homeless community along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway last fall.

The city hopes to avoid a similar standoff on Wednesday. Organizers have already called to "Block the Eviction" by defending their living quarters from city clean-up crews.

