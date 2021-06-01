Expand / Collapse search

Building cleared in North Philadelphia after search for suspect

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - SWAT has cleared a building in North Philadelphia following a search for a homicide suspect.

Police have responded to the building on the 500 block of North 18th Street.  Authorities declared the barricade at 12:04 p.m. 

Authorities did not find a suspect inside the building. There were no reported injuries to police or civilians. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 