Building cleared in North Philadelphia after search for suspect

SWAT has cleared a building in North Philadelphia following a search for a homicide suspect.

Police have responded to the building on the 500 block of North 18th Street. Authorities declared the barricade at 12:04 p.m.

Authorities did not find a suspect inside the building. There were no reported injuries to police or civilians.

