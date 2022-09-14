Horse killed, South Jersey girl injured by fleeing car in hit-and-run, police say

Police are asking for the public's help after they say a driver hit a teenager and a horse, then kept on driving.

A 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville was riding on horseback on Monroeville Road in Franklin Township when they were both reportedly hit by a car.

Police say the horse died on scene after being struck around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

An investigation is underway to identify the vehicle and suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department.