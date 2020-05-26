Hotels, motels, short-term rentals reopen with limited capacity in Wildwood, North Wildwood

Short-term rentals, hotels, and motels will all resume operations in Wildwood and North Wildwood on Tuesday.

The reopening comes with new social distance guidelines in place, including a limit that will keep properties at 60 percent capacity.

Properties will also be required to increase sanitizing and cleaning protocols, and allow for later check-in times.

RELATED:

The ban on such businesses in Wildwood Crest will remain in place until Monday, June 1.

All of New Jersey’s private and public beaches were permitted to reopen this past Friday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

Boardwalk restaurants and shops are open for walk-up orders only. Attractions like arcades and amusement parks remain closed.

Officials are asking visitors to follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying the beach, such as maintaining six-feet apart from other people. Face masks are not mandated, but last week, Murphy launched a social media campaign called "Mask Up" to stress the importance of face coverings.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP